Conway police arrest suspect wanted in Tuesday armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Conway earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, tips from the community and a thorough investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Wesley Thomas Cornell, of Aynor, was arrested at his home on Wednesday without incident.

Cornell was charged with armed robbery and his bond has been set, the release stated. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state his bond is $10,000.

Officers responded to 3410 West U.S. 501 just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in regards to an armed robbery, a previous release stated.

