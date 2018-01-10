Conway PD seeking the public's help in identifying armed robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect, according to a press release from Conway PD.

Officers responded to 3410 West Hwy 501 just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in regards to an armed robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown mustache. The suspect was last seen operating a black hatchback, police say.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or has any additional information on this case, please contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

