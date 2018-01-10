Deal Diva: Deals for the win at local gyms in 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a gym to help you stick with your New Year's resolution to stay fit? Deal Diva Christel Bell found a few deals now being offered at local gyms that might help you reach your goals.

At Fitness Edge you can stay on top of your fitness goals with its zero dollars to sign up and zero annual fee promotion. Fitness Edge has three locals in Conway, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet. You better run fast for this deal, it ends January 14.



Check out Planet Fitness, you can join for a dollar, then it's just $10 bucks a month for a standard membership.

Interested in bringing a guest in from time to time, or do want to take advantage of tanning or other special perks? That monthly membership will cost you $21.99 a month. Again, run fast for this deal, according to it's website the deals ends January 10.



Feel the burn when you walk in the door at 9 Round. A new location just opened on Farrow Parkway in Market Common back in November. Kim Donahue trainer and owner says for the month of January, the kickboxing fitness studio, offers two special deals.

Newcomers can sign up for three months paid in full for $199, there's no registration fee, you also receive your own pair of gloves, wraps, and a bag.

"The second special that we have is a month- to-month package, there's commitment, you can cancel anytime with 30-day notice. It’s $79 a month unlimited, but your first month is knocked down to $49, so it’s a $30 savings," said Donahue.



Donahue says the $25 registration fee is also waived and with this package, when you sign up you receive a pair gloves, wraps and a bag to get you started.

Core Fitness, located on Robert Grissom Parkway is offering a BOGO Membership. Buy one month get the second month for free. They offer a variety of fitness programs like Crossfit Updog and Burn and Build to motivate you. Staff say this promotion runs until the end of the month.

As with anything --when signing up for a gym membership make sure you read the fine print. Make sure you understand all the terms of payments, fees, and policies before you sign the agreement.

