Authorities seek masked robber who shot, killed 87-year-old man on New Year's Eve

Ocie Rivers. (Source: FCSO) Ocie Rivers. (Source: FCSO)
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a masked subject who reportedly shot and killed an 87-year-old man during a robbery in Florence on New Year’s Eve.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery and fatal shooting of Ocie Rivers on South Ballard Street in Florence at about 6:30 p.m. on December 31, 2017, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the residence to find Rivers had been shot, the release states. Rivers conscious and able to tell investigators that he was inside his home when a masked subject entered and attempted to rob him.

After a fight with the subject, Rivers said he was shot.

Rivers was taken to a nearby hospital where he ultimately died from a single gunshot wound, the release states.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this incident is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, go to www.P3tips.com or submit a tip on the free FCSO app for iPhones and Android phones.  Officials said you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

