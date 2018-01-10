Authorities seek masked robber who shot, killed 87-year-old man on New Year's Eve

Looking for a gym to help you stick with your New Year's resolution to stay fit? Deal Diva Christel Bell found a few deals now being offered at local gyms that might help you reach your goals.More >>
Looking for a gym to help you stick with your New Year's resolution to stay fit? Deal Diva Christel Bell found a few deals now being offered at local gyms that might help you reach your goals.More >>
The Loris and Tabor City fire departments have received over $1 million in combined grants to update and replace their fire-fighting equipment, including new water tankers and a new fire engine.More >>
The Loris and Tabor City fire departments have received over $1 million in combined grants to update and replace their fire-fighting equipment, including new water tankers and a new fire engine.More >>
A dirt bike delivered to a young man by Santa for Christmas was stolen shortly thereafter, but after a call to Horry County police, it was found. The dirt bike was given to “our little friend” for Christmas, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.More >>
A dirt bike delivered to a young man by Santa for Christmas was stolen shortly thereafter, but after a call to Horry County police, it was found. The dirt bike was given to “our little friend” for Christmas, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for unlawful neglect of a child. Police have an active warrant for the arrest of Katelyn Margie Marshall.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for unlawful neglect of a child. Police have an active warrant for the arrest of Katelyn Margie Marshall.More >>
A former tenured professor of English at Coastal Carolina University is suing the school and several senior faculty members, claiming he was unfairly fired over false allegations of assaulting a college dean; the professor says he merely patted the dean on the back to get his attention.More >>
A former tenured professor of English at Coastal Carolina University is suing the school and several senior faculty members, claiming he was unfairly fired over false allegations of assaulting a college dean; the professor says he merely patted the dean on the back to get his attention.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. TMore >>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. TMore >>
Hyperkin plans to release the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.More >>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.More >>