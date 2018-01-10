FIRST ALERT: Mild, spring-like day ahead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Mild, spring-like day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will be a spring-like day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon. 

By Thursday, temperatures warm further into the upper 60s to near 70. As the warmth continues to move in, moisture will increase and skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast at times. Scattered showers will be likely at times Thursday, but a steady soaking rain is not likely and there will be plenty of breaks between the showers. 

Friday will feature the warmest temperatures the region has seen since before Christmas as afternoon temperatures climb to 70 in most areas with a few spots into the lower 70s. A strong cold front will approach by the late afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of this front, the risk of scattered showers will continue especially on Friday afternoon. A few gusty downpours, and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, will be possible by Friday evening as the front moves through. 

Clearing skies return for the weekend, but cooler temperatures arrive on a gusty wind. Readings drop into the 50s on Saturday and down into the 40s by Sunday.

