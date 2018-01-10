All occupants accounted for after early-morning residential fire in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled an early-morning residential fire on Deans Court in Green Sea, according to tweets from HCFR.

HCFR responded to the fire, reported to be at a two-story home, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fire crews say all occupants of the home have been accounted for. As of 4:20 a.m., the incident is under control and a fire investigator is on scene.

The Loris Fire Department and Tabor City Fire Department are assisting. No one was injured in the incident.

