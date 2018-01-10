Conway and CCU partner together to improve recreation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway and CCU partner together to improve recreation

By Marissa Tansino, Video Journalist
Connect
Rockey said promoting is key. Combining resources like promoting different events at parks and actually bringing people to the parks so they can see what’s here will help make them more popular (Marissa Tansino). Rockey said promoting is key. Combining resources like promoting different events at parks and actually bringing people to the parks so they can see what’s here will help make them more popular (Marissa Tansino).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – City officials are partnering up with Coastal Carolina University to enhance and improve recreational assets the City of Conway has  to offer.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said a group at CCU looked at the way the city operates when it comes to recreation. A group of students and faculty came up with ideas on how to improve what is already here and add to the facilities and programs that already exist in Conway.

Emrick said Conway is welcoming a new population to the area, and the city is experiencing an increase in population numbers, which they haven’t seen before. City and CCU officials plan on reaching out to new community members to show them what the city has to offer.

"There's an opportunity to expand this bike trail throughout the city and connect a number of neighborhoods and shopping areas and our recreation center, all using an area that’s right for the taking,” said Emrick, “It's low hanging fruit. This plan sort of emphasized that a little bit and will help us in the future as we plan additional infrastructure needs."

Dr. Don Rockey, a professor at CCU, is helping lead the partnership in the Recreation and Sport Management Department. He said Conway has so many beautiful hidden gems that many people don’t know about. Not only is this an opportunity for faculty, but for students as well to help market the trails and paths Conway has to offer.

“We've worked with the city of Conway in the past in the recreation and sport field to plan and implement activities but we've never gone that extra step,” said Rockey. “I think that's one of the things that this helped to do is to show that it's a great opportunity for our students and for us to do.

Rockey said promoting is key. Combining resources - like promoting different events and actually bringing people to the parks so they can see what’s here - in an effort to make them more popular.

Moving forward, Rockey said CCU will make suggestions to the City of Conway on how to improve some of the parks and bike trails in the city.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Deal Diva: Deals for the win at local gyms in 2018

    Deal Diva: Deals for the win at local gyms in 2018

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-01-10 21:27:26 GMT
    Local gyms offer deals to help residents reach their fitness goals in 2018.Local gyms offer deals to help residents reach their fitness goals in 2018.

    Looking for a gym to help you stick with your New Year's resolution to stay fit? Deal Diva Christel Bell found a few deals now being offered at local gyms that might help you reach your goals. 

    More >>

    Looking for a gym to help you stick with your New Year's resolution to stay fit? Deal Diva Christel Bell found a few deals now being offered at local gyms that might help you reach your goals. 

    More >>

  • Loris, Tabor City fire departments unveil 3 new fire trucks

    Loris, Tabor City fire departments unveil 3 new fire trucks

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-01-10 21:09:48 GMT
    The 3 new fire trucks were unveiled Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)The 3 new fire trucks were unveiled Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Loris and Tabor City fire departments have received over $1 million in combined grants to update and replace their fire-fighting equipment, including new water tankers and a new fire engine.

    More >>

    The Loris and Tabor City fire departments have received over $1 million in combined grants to update and replace their fire-fighting equipment, including new water tankers and a new fire engine.

    More >>

  • Christmas dirt bike found after being stolen, police say

    Christmas dirt bike found after being stolen, police say

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 3:45 PM EST2018-01-10 20:45:59 GMT
    The young man reunited with the stolen dirt bike he received for Christmas. (Source: HCPD)The young man reunited with the stolen dirt bike he received for Christmas. (Source: HCPD)

    A dirt bike delivered to a young man by Santa for Christmas was stolen shortly thereafter, but after a call to Horry County police, it was found. The dirt bike was given to “our little friend” for Christmas, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.

    More >>

    A dirt bike delivered to a young man by Santa for Christmas was stolen shortly thereafter, but after a call to Horry County police, it was found. The dirt bike was given to “our little friend” for Christmas, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly