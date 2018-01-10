Conway and CCU partner together to improve recreation

Rockey said promoting is key. Combining resources like promoting different events at parks and actually bringing people to the parks so they can see what’s here will help make them more popular (Marissa Tansino).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – City officials are partnering up with Coastal Carolina University to enhance and improve recreational assets the City of Conway has to offer.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said a group at CCU looked at the way the city operates when it comes to recreation. A group of students and faculty came up with ideas on how to improve what is already here and add to the facilities and programs that already exist in Conway.

Emrick said Conway is welcoming a new population to the area, and the city is experiencing an increase in population numbers, which they haven’t seen before. City and CCU officials plan on reaching out to new community members to show them what the city has to offer.

"There's an opportunity to expand this bike trail throughout the city and connect a number of neighborhoods and shopping areas and our recreation center, all using an area that’s right for the taking,” said Emrick, “It's low hanging fruit. This plan sort of emphasized that a little bit and will help us in the future as we plan additional infrastructure needs."

Dr. Don Rockey, a professor at CCU, is helping lead the partnership in the Recreation and Sport Management Department. He said Conway has so many beautiful hidden gems that many people don’t know about. Not only is this an opportunity for faculty, but for students as well to help market the trails and paths Conway has to offer.

“We've worked with the city of Conway in the past in the recreation and sport field to plan and implement activities but we've never gone that extra step,” said Rockey. “I think that's one of the things that this helped to do is to show that it's a great opportunity for our students and for us to do.”

Rockey said promoting is key. Combining resources - like promoting different events and actually bringing people to the parks so they can see what’s here - in an effort to make them more popular.

Moving forward, Rockey said CCU will make suggestions to the City of Conway on how to improve some of the parks and bike trails in the city.

