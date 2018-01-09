Crews respond to mobile home fire in Loris area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a trailer fire in the Loris area Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the call initially came in as a garage fire at a residence in the 2700 block of Waccamaw Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they noted the fire extended into the single-wide trailer, which was 30 percent involved.

Loris and Tabor City firefighters were assisting.

