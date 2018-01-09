New judge to preside over case of former Horry County detective accused of misconduct

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Allen Large, right, stands with his attorney during a court appearance on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new judge will preside over the case against former Horry County police detective Allen Large.

Large is charged with six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Judge William Seals Jr. will now take over the case, according to court documents. He is an at-large circuit court judge who works all over the state.

According to the attorney general's office, the change was made to ensure that the case could be handled without any possible conflict.

With Large's two decades of work as a law enforcement officer, officials wanted to find a judge who had not previously worked with the defendant or knew him.

This change was made last month following a change to Large's bond stipulation.

Large was released from his house arrest and GPS monitoring last month and given a 7 p.m. curfew. He was also told not to have any contact with the victims or witnesses associated with the case.

A senior detective, Large worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.

Large denies sexually assaulting anyone, though he has admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.

