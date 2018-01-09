New judge to preside over case of former Horry County detective accused of misconduct

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus delivered his ‘State of the County’ address Tuesday evening at the first Horry County Council meeting of 2018. He focused on the good things of 2017 within the county, and he talked about goals for 2018. Lazarus spoke highly of Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Today will be a spring-like day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon. By Thursday, temperatures warm further into the upper 60s to near 70.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled an early-morning residential fire on Deans Court in Green Sea, according to tweets from HCFR.More >>
Crews have responded to a trailer fire in the Loris area Tuesday night.More >>
A former tenured professor of English at Coastal Carolina University is suing the school and several senior faculty members, claiming he was unfairly fired over false allegations of assaulting a college dean; the professor says he merely patted the dean on the back to get his attention.More >>
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.More >>
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.More >>
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.More >>
The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
A three-year-old boy is waiting for a heart transplant at MUSC Children's Hospital. Last week he received the okay from doctors to do what most children don't need permission to do, play in the snow. Elliot Wright known as EJ is has a personality that welcomes you into any room. He makes fast friends with the people he meets with his energetic personality. "When I was pregnant I found out about his condition they sai...More >>
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
A Texas woman died after contracting vibrio vulnificus a flesh-eating bacteria found in warm, brackish water and in raw shellfish.More >>
