Three Florence schools remain closed due to water issues

Delmae Heights Elementary is one of three schools closed due to water pressure issues. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence One School officials closed three schools for Wednesday due to ongoing issues with the water pressure.

School officials have been monitoring Lucy T. Davis Elementary, Delmae Heights Elementary and John W. Moore Middle schools because of low water pressure concerns. The problem started Monday after the school district noticed an unusual water flow.

The district’s public information director, Pam McDaniel, said the three schools are newer than others and use a high water pressure system, which the city has struggled with since the winter storm hit nearly a week ago.

“They have very efficient systems, but they require less water and greater pressure and right now we do not have enough pressure for the water system,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel added the students can't perform basic functions like flushing toilets in the restrooms or running water in the classrooms, among other problems.

“There were also some problems in the kitchen, so in order to operate schools effectively, we’re going to have to work on the problem,” she said.

The district has already scheduled three make-up days due to the storm. McDaniel said if the issue continues, school officials may use other options for cases like this one

“The general assembly, sometimes they become involved when we have many schools in our state where we have local issues with the weather and problems such as the one we’re experiencing here in Florence One,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said those problems are what the school district prepares for.

McDaniel said the city and school district will know more on how to fix the water pressure issue Wednesday. School officials hope to have the three schools back up and running properly Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.