WATCH: Flight attendant recognizes WWII veteran on flight from Myrtle Beach to Newark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A flight attendant on a Spirit Airlines flight from Myrtle Beach to Newark made sure to thank a special passenger before takeoff.

A viewer submitted a video showing the attendant quoting a passage from President Ronald Reagan in recognition of the service of a 92-year-old World War II veteran identified only as Mr. Vincent.

The flight attendant quoted Reagan in full by saying:

Freedom is a fragile thing. It is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance. It must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it only comes once for a people. Those who have known freedom and then have lost it have never known it again.

After finishing those remarks, the flight attendant said, “Mr. Vincent, from all of us here at Spirit, thank you so much for your service.”

Vincent's fellow travelers then broke out into applause.

