Demand for Tamiflu rises as cases of flu grow

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The flu season is putting a strain on medical resources across the country, specifically the supply of Tamiflu.

So far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the flu is widespread in 46 states, including South Carolina.

To help fight against the flu, many doctors are prescribing an antiviral drug called Tamiflu, which has been reported to be in limited supply in some places across the country. Here in Horry County, the supply seems to be just fine.

As reported by the CDC, Horry and Georgetown counties are seeing a larger number of flu-like cases compared to recent years.

Dr. Dennis Rhoades said the prescription can quickly be high in demand, especially during stronger flu seasons like this year.

While the number of cases of the flu are high in the area, according to the Surfside Beach Pharmacy their supply of Tamiflu is just fine, minus one liquid oral prescription usually given to infants.

WMBF also reached out to Genentech, a Tamiflu manufacture in San Francisco, Calif. In a statement, company officials said, "We have a robust national supply of Tamiflu.”

Those who are looking to take preventive measures, Rhoades recommends one medical resource that has not seen any type of shortage and that’s the flu shot.

It’s also important to note that Tamiflu does not kill the virus. It simply stops it from replicating.

