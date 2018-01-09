FIRST ALERT: A touch of early Spring to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Milder temperatures that have come back so far this week turn even warmer even as rain chances increase.

The milder temperatures that have moved in so far this week will continue tonight. With fair skies and patchy fog, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 40s tonight. Some areas of patchy fog will form once again through daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a spring-like day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon.

By Thursday, temperatures warm further into the upper 60s to near 70. As the warmth continues to move in, moisture will increase and skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast at times. Scattered showers will be likely at times on Thursday, but a steady, soaking rain is not likely and there will be plenty of breaks between the showers.

Friday will feature the warmest temperatures the region has seen since before Christmas as afternoon temperatures climb to 70° in most areas with a few spots into the lower 70s. A strong cold front will approach by the late afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of this front, the risk of scattered showers will continue especially on Friday afternoon. A few gusty downpours and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will be possible by Friday evening as the front moves through.

Clearing skies return for the weekend, but cooler temperatures arrive on a gusty wind. Readings drop into the 50s on Saturday and down into the 40s by Sunday.

