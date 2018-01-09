Three Florence One schools closed Wednesday due to water pressure issues

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Three schools in Florence will be closed Wednesday due to inconsistent pressure coming in and going out of the schools, according to a news release from the Florence District One School District.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary, Delmae Heights Elementary and John W. Moore Intermediate will be closed Wednesday, January 10 due to the pressure issues, according to the release. The flow of water in the restrooms, kitchens and classrooms is being affected.

“While these newly constructed school facilities operate efficiently by using less water, systems like the ones at these schools require greater amounts of pressure,” the release states.

FCSD1 is working with the City of Florence to rectify the issues, and plan to reopen the schools on Thursday, January 11 on a regular schedule, if the water issues have been resolved, the release states.

The FCSD1 Board of Education will determine make-up dates for these schools.

Florence Once officials will use its telecommunications system, social media sites, and inform WMBF News to inform parents and community members of any changes in school schedules.

