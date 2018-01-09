'It's really dangerous out here:' Community reacts after man found dead in NC field, child found dead in burned truck nearby

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after a man was found dead in a field in Maxton, and a child was found about a mile away in a truck that was set on fire, confirmed an official with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Robeson County deputies found the body of a deceased male in a field in Maxton, confirmed NCSBI spokesperson Patty McQuillan, who said that the SBI was asked for their assistance in the investigation on Monday. Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy said the victim was 22-year-old Lyn Ardell.

The SBI arrested 27-year-old Walter Woodrow Locklear for both homicides, and he is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, the RCSO and McQuillan confirmed.

The identity of the child who was killed has not been released by officials.

Ardell's body was found in a field off of McGirt Bridge Road. The 9-year-old was found a mile nearby inside a burning truck deep in the woods off Lakewood Drive.

Residents in the area are reflecting on the tragedy.

"I'll tell anybody. This is not where you want to be," Eric Graham, of Maxton, said. "It's really dangerous out here. Maxton is a place not to be at."

"I was shocked because I just saw him yesterday. I just saw him," Devonta Graham said.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy said Locklear is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of burning personal property.

On Tuesday night, residents like Graham were left looking for answers.

"When I saw the picture, I was just saying how I was just talking to this man last night," he said. "We were just face to face and I don't understand how that could happen."

WMBF News spoke with someone very close to the victims and the accused killer. She said her heart is broken. Meanwhile, Sealy said a probable cause hearing will be set at a later date.

