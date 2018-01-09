Facebook user captures video of frozen South Carolina lake

Still image of the still lake taken from a Facebook user's video. (Source: Darryl Hardee)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Still waters run deep, they say, and a frozen lake in South Carolina was quite a sight for one Facebook user.

Darryl Hardee posted video of the frozen waters to his Facebook page on January 7, showing the partially-frozen Jordan Lake off the Pee Dee Highway west of Conway.

“I’ve never seen the water froze here,” Hardee said during the video. “But she is froze.”

While classified as a lake, other videos posted on a Facebook page for the body of water show it usually flowing slowly like a river.

The high in Conway on Sunday was 32 degrees with a low of 10 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

