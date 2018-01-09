Family of man killed in shooting offers reward for arrest, conviction of the person or persons responsible

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The family of a 38-year-old man who was shot on Nov. 7 and later died of his injuries has offered a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death, according to a press release from Lumberton PD.

Warren Bradford Fields, 38, was shot multiple times while inside his camper on Franklin Avenue on Nov. 7 around 11 p.m. Fields died due to injuries sustained in the incident on Nov. 23.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

