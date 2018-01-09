Golf carts, development and MBPD plan being presented at Tuesday's city council meeting

The plan looks at things like pay and other incentives to encourage officers to stay with the department as well as draw officers to the department (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re a golf cart, moped or scooter rental business in the Myrtle Beach area, you could soon start seeing some new guidelines when it comes to renting.

A second and final reading of two ordinances could affect some of those kinds of businesses in or around Myrtle Beach. One of the ordinances would require golf cart, scooter and moped rental businesses to obtain a franchise when renting out their vehicles.

There is a separate ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to not have a franchise for a vehicle that is being rented and used within Myrtle Beach city limits.

Both ordinances were on the agenda for the city council meeting on December 12, but Spokesperson Mark Kruea for the city of Myrtle Beach said one member of council wanted to make sure all businesses were notified of any changes to the ordinance.

Kruea said nothing significant changed with the ordinance, but during the first reading, the city heard from businesses and wanted to see a few things added. As a result, the city added those things.

Also on the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting is the first reading of an ordinance to create a planned unit development on Osceola Street in the city. Planning Director Carol Coleman said what the developer is proposing is to have two buildings on the corner of Mr. Joe White Ave and Osceola Street, both of which will be for commercial use; next to those buildings will be buildings for residential mini storage units.

“Very secure, climate controlled. The type of thing where people would feel comfortable putting things that they don’t have room for in their homes,” she said. “But the intent behind these is not for business purposes. The intent is for – of course it is a business – but not for businesses to use them as much as people to put their possessions in.”

Coleman says moving further down Osceola Street will be multi-family residential units. The area where this planned unit development is proposed for was originally laid out to be completely residential, but it ended up developing into a more commercial area, according to Coleman. If this passes, it will move forward for a second reading at the next city council meeting.

One last item on the agenda is the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s “Retention and Recruitment Plan.” Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said this plan is designed to retain the officers the department already has on staff, as well as recruit qualified applicants to the department.

"What we're doing is we're enhancing our package that we offer to a potential candidate. So we're looking at the monetary package that the officers could receive if they're here, but also what the officers, if they're here now, what they're receiving,” said Crosby.

The department wants to especially recruit those applicants already certified in South Carolina because that reduces their training time and gets officers out in the field faster, according to Crosby.

The plan looks at things like pay and other incentives to encourage officers to stay with the department, as well as draw officers to the department.

“To train an officer and to keep an officer on the road, it costs quite a bit of money for that officer to go to another organization and for us to retrain someone - and we have a lot of qualified officers here within our organization right now - and it's important for us to keep those officers here because that’s what helps us enhance the safety of our city,” Crosby said.

Later today, council will be asked to add this plan to the policy the department already has in place, according to Kruea. He said this plan will give officers a better idea of what to expect compensation wise so they can make a good choice about keeping Myrtle Beach as their career police department.

"If city council approves it, beginning in the second pay period in January, the sworn police personnel will get a 1.75 percent across the board salary adjustment, a percent merit adjustment and a 5 percent police pay adjustment for a total of 9.75 percent salary increase beginning in late January,” said Kruea.

This is all dependent on whether city council approves this plan Tuesday afternoon at the city council meeting. The meeting is in the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center and begins at 2 p.m.

