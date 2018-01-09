FIRST ALERT: Warm trend continues this week; another cool down expected by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll keep an eye out for fog close to the coast this morning, but no major issues are expected. Temperatures start out in the 30s and 40s, a big improvement. Temperatures continue to warm to the mid to upper 50s today even under a cloudy sky.

The warm trend continues for the end of the week with warmest weather arriving Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach the middle and upper 60s. By Friday, most areas will see the thermometer hitting 70 degrees. Despite the warmer weather, clouds and occasional showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

A lingering shower early on Saturday will give way to another cool down by the weekend, but temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the recent cold snap.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.