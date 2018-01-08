WATCH: Man uses Pawleys Island Pier ramp as personal ski slope

A Pawleys Island man broke out his skis when the snow fell last week. (Source: Laurel Muehlhausen)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – It wasn't the slopes of the Rockies, but the snow-covered ramp at Pawleys Island Pier became one local man's personal ski slope during last week's winter storm

Realtor Laurel Muehlhausen got video of her husband, Kirk Graham, skiing down the ramp .He did it with a smile on his face.

Watch the video above.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.