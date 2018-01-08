Missing 86-year-old Georgetown woman who suffers from dementia located

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown woman who went missing Monday night has been located, according to police.

According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, 86-year-old Mabel Smith was last seen on Peachtree Avenue at 6:45 p.m., wearing a black sweatsuit with a pink trim.

Police said Smith suffers from dementia.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.