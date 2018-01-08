Popular show ‘American Pickers’ to film in SC this winter

The show "American Pickers" will film in South Carolina this winter. (Source: History Channel)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The popular television show American Pickers will be coming to South Carolina this winter to film, and the hosts are looking for people in North Myrtle Beach who have unique antique collections.

According to a press release from the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be filming episodes for the History Channel documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.”

Some segments will be filmed in North Myrtle Beach, and the hosts are looking to view collections from private collectors and antique owners in the area, the release stated.

Those who have one-of-a-kind items to sell can reach out to the show’s producers at (855) 653-7878 or via email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.