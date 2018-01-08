Area students returning to class Tuesday after winter weather; Georgetown, Scotland counties on a two-hour delay

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The improving forecast means most schools will operate on normal schedules Tuesday.

The exceptions that have been announced are Georgetown and Scotland counties. Schools there will operate on a two-hour delay for students, according to information from the districts.

Georgetown County faculty and staff are asked to report at their normal time. Scotland County's delay is for both students and staff.

