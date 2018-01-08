Fire, emergency calls have increased since the start of 2018

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We’re only 8 days in to 2018, but we’ve already broken records. We had freezing temperatures, experienced roads that had turned into ice rinks, frozen pipes, and the whole time first responders have been busy responding to hundreds of calls.

WMBF News reached out to fire departments in our area to see how many calls for service they’ve had since the New Year, but we were especially curious to see the totals for Wednesday and Thursday during the winter storm. Here’s what we were able to find out.

So far, in 2018, North Myrtle Beach Fire has responded to 176 calls. Over half of them involved water leaks due to weather. They also had two structure fires. By this time in 2017, they had only responded to 76 calls. That’s an increase of 43%.

Myrtle Beach Fire has responded to 292 calls so far this year. From Wednesday to Friday, they had 66 calls. They responded to numerous car accidents, one car fire and two building fires.

Horry County Fire Rescue averaged 13.5 calls per hour from Wednesday to Thursday. Their daily average is usually about 7 calls per hour. In 2018, they have responded to 1,380 calls total. Again, a lot of calls were for car accidents, but other calls included: injuries received after falling on ice, fires, and building alarms set off by frozen pipes. In that same time in 2017, they only had 1,101 calls.

The good news is that fire officials expect the number of calls to return to normal now that the weather is starting to get warmer.

