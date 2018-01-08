Crews respond after fire breaks out in laundry room of North Myrtle Beach hotel

Crews have responded to a hotel fire in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a two-alarm hotel fire in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire is at the Peppertree Ocean Club, located in the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

The fire is in the second-floor laundry room, according to NMBFR.

Around 6:25 p.m., another tweet from the NMBFR stated the fire was under control.

Peppertree Command has placed scene under control. Crews working overhaul operations. Fire damage confined to Room of origin. pic.twitter.com/Mh8RpzgQqj — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) January 8, 2018

A-Battalion Crews on scene working fire at Peppertree by the Sea, 1900 Block of South Ocean Blvd. 2nd Alarm requested by Command. Fire in Laundry Room on 2nd Floor. pic.twitter.com/ndHC1YlGrS — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) January 8, 2018

