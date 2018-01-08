Crews respond after fire breaks out in laundry room of North Myr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond after fire breaks out in laundry room of North Myrtle Beach hotel

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a two-alarm hotel fire in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire is at the Peppertree Ocean Club, located in the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

The fire is in the second-floor laundry room, according to NMBFR.

Around 6:25 p.m., another tweet from the NMBFR stated the fire was under control. 

