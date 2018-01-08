Horry County police seek robbery suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department states that Corey June Burke is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Information about the robbery the suspect is accused in was not immediately available.

HC we need your help Catching an Horry County Crook!

COREY JUNE BURKE is WANTED for Armed Robbery. He is to be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS! If seen, call 911! #CatchAnHorryCountyCrook #HCPD pic.twitter.com/1ofidwht0B — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 8, 2018

