Horry County police seek robbery suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

Corey Burke (Source: Horry County Police Department) Corey Burke (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department states that Corey June Burke is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Information about the robbery the suspect is accused in was not immediately available.

