Charges against woman accused of ill treatment of animals dismissed, records expunged

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington woman who was arrested last February and charged with ill treatment of animals, driving under suspension, and failure to surrender driver’s license when required has since had those charges dropped and expunged from her record.

Brittany Shaye Mann Guffey was arrested by the Darlington Police Department on January 31, 2017.

Those charges were later dismissed, “nolle prossed,” meaning the prosecutor did not want to pursue the charges, according to paperwork provided to WMBF News. The records state Guffey was found not guilty on February 22, 2017.

In December 2017, the State Law Enforcement Division verified that the dismissed charges were eligible for expungement from Guffey’s record. An order for the destruction of Guffey’s records was filed by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A search of the Darlington County Fourth Judicial Circuit Public Index confirms that the charges no longer appear on Guffey’s record.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.