Man charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a club in the Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man remained in jail Monday afternoon following his arrest in connection to a weekend shooting in the Little River area.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that LaDonnie Gore, 25, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His bond was set at $40,000.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the shooting happened at a club off S.C. 9.

According to a witness, she was at the club with her boyfriend when he got into an argument with the suspect and she tried to stop it, the report stated.

“The witness stated that she heard gunshots and then ran from the club,” according to the report. “The witness stated that some time later she found the victim in a car and she took him to the hospital.”

