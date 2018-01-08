FIRST ALERT: Big thaw kicks into high gear

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The big meltdown and thaw will really kick into high gear as temperatures continue to warm.

For the first time in eight days, temperatures tonight will stay above freezing, so any melting that took place today will not be an issue tonight. Temperatures across the Pee Dee will drop into the middle 30s, while the Grand Strand drops into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Areas of fog are likely to develop after midnight tonight.

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies at times, but temperatures will continue to warm. By the afternoon, readings will be well into the 50s to near 60.

The warm trend continues for the end of the week with warmest weather arriving Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach the middle and upper 60s. By Friday, most areas will see the thermometer hitting 70 degrees. Despite the warmer weather, clouds and occasional showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

A lingering shower early on Saturday will give way to another cool down by the weekend, but temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the recent cold snap.

Keep up with milder temperatures and rain chances this week with the First Alert Weather App: http://bit.ly/Zl2QUJ ?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.