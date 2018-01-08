Power outage in Conway area leaves over 2,600 in the dark

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A power outage in the Conway area Monday afternoon left over 2,600 customers without power.

Information on Horry Electric Cooperative’s website stated 2,616 customers were in the dark as of 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The impacted areas were off U.S. 501 North, between Conway and Aynor. They include Juniper Bay, Ned Swamp and Brown Bay, according to Horry Electric.

Penelope Hinson, with Horry Electric, said malfunctioning equipment caused the outage. Power was expected to be back on in the affected areas by 5 p.m., she added.

According to Horry Electric's website, all power had been restored as of 4:45 p.m.

