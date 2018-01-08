Two Darlington County schools without water Monday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Darlington County schools were without water Monday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District.

Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School were without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.

District spokeswoman Audrey Childers said that the water problem at Darlington Middle School has since been resolved. Crews continue to work at Bruson-Dargan Elementary School to fix the problem.

“Classes are continuing as normal, and everyone is fine,” the post concludes.

Childers said both she believes schools had separate water pipes burst because of the freezing temperatures. No further damage has been reported at either school.

