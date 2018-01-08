Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Wesley Albert Weaver, 28, was arrested Saturday. Weaver allegedly grabbed a woman’s groin in the parking lot of Magnolia Mall on Dec. 26. The suspect also reportedly slapped a woman on her backside at the Walmart on Beltline Drive on Jan. 2.

Weaver is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

