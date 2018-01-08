Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Wesley Albert Weaver, 28, was arrested Saturday. Weaver allegedly grabbed a woman’s groin in the parking lot of Magnolia Mall on Dec. 26. The suspect also reportedly slapped a woman on her backside at the Walmart on Beltline Drive on Jan. 2.

Weaver is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.  

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Two Darlington County schools without water Monday

    Two Darlington County schools without water Monday

    Monday, January 8 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-01-08 19:10:30 GMT
    (Source: Darlington County School District Facebook page)(Source: Darlington County School District Facebook page)

    Two Darlington County schools are currently without water, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District. Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.

    More >>

    Two Darlington County schools are currently without water, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District. Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.

    More >>

  • 'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

    'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-01-08 17:34:30 GMT
    Terrence Condon Young (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Terrence Condon Young (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.

    More >>

    A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.

    More >>

  • Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

    Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-01-08 17:18:48 GMT
    Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD. Wesley Albert Weaver was arrested Saturday. 

    More >>

    A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD. Wesley Albert Weaver was arrested Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly