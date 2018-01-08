Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery requests another trial delay

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Attorneys for the man accused of killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August have requested that the court grant a continuance for the trial past the current court term.

This request, filed on January 5, comes after A U.S. District Court judge granted an order to delay the trial of Brandon Michael Council past the term that began on December 7, 2017. The request asks for a continuance beyond the current term of court that began on Monday, January 8.

The motion states Council’s attorneys are still investigating the facts and circumstances in this case, and the Department of Justice is in the process of determining if it will authorize the death penalty.

“In cases where capital eligible offenses are charged, such as this, it is common for courts to grant continuances so that the parties may discharge their respective obligations,” the motion continues.

Council has waived his rights under the Speedy Trial Act so that the case may be continued beyond the current term of court, the motion states.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery. He is accused of killing Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, during the robbery.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.