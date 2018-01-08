Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery requests another trial - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery requests another trial delay

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Attorneys for the man accused of killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August have requested that the court grant a continuance for the trial past the current court term.

This request, filed on January 5, comes after A U.S. District Court judge granted an order to delay the trial of Brandon Michael Council past the term that began on December 7, 2017. The request asks for a continuance beyond the current term of court that began on Monday, January 8.

The motion states Council’s attorneys are still investigating the facts and circumstances in this case, and the Department of Justice is in the process of determining if it will authorize the death penalty.

“In cases where capital eligible offenses are charged, such as this, it is common for courts to grant continuances so that the parties may discharge their respective obligations,” the motion continues.

Council has waived his rights under the Speedy Trial Act so that the case may be continued beyond the current term of court, the motion states.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery. He is accused of killing Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, during the robbery. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Two Darlington County schools without water Monday

    Two Darlington County schools without water Monday

    Monday, January 8 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-01-08 19:10:30 GMT
    (Source: Darlington County School District Facebook page)(Source: Darlington County School District Facebook page)

    Two Darlington County schools are currently without water, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District. Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.

    More >>

    Two Darlington County schools are currently without water, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District. Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.

    More >>

  • 'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

    'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-01-08 17:34:30 GMT
    Terrence Condon Young (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Terrence Condon Young (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.

    More >>

    A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.

    More >>

  • Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

    Man turns himself into Florence PD after reportedly assaulting two women

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-01-08 17:18:48 GMT
    Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Wesley Albert Weaver (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD. Wesley Albert Weaver was arrested Saturday. 

    More >>

    A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD. Wesley Albert Weaver was arrested Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly