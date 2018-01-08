'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

Two Darlington County schools are currently without water, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County School District. Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are without water, the post states, but district officials have arranged for access to off-site bathrooms, drinking water is available to students, and the food service staff has made arrangements to provide lunch.More >>
A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.More >>
A man has turned himself into the Florence Police Department on two charges of second degree assault and battery, according to a press release from Florence PD. Wesley Albert Weaver was arrested Saturday.More >>
Attorneys for the man accused of killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August have requested that the court grant a continuance for the trial past the current court term. This request, filed on January 5, comes after A U.S. District Court judge granted an order to delay the trial of Brandon Michael Council past the term that began on December 7, 2017.More >>
The Horry County Treasurer’s Office is working to speed up the process of getting your registration and decal after paying your vehicle tax, but there are a few things that come into play.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
