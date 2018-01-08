'I have nothing to lose,' says man arrested for reportedly stabbing another man inside his home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 26-year-old man was reportedly stabbed inside his home on Bellamy Lane early Sunday morning. A 57-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault and battery in connection with the incident.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police were dispatched to a home on Bellamy Lane around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. A woman told police the victim came to her home and told her he was stabbed and the suspect was still inside his house.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Terrence Condon Young, fled from the home before police arrived. The victim said he was on his couch watching television when Young allegedly came through his garage and bedroom saying, “You’re going to let me take what I want and I have nothing to lose.” Young then reportedly pulled a knife and cut the inside of the victim’s fingers on his left hand and back.

Police found Young at his home on Bellamy Lane where he refused to come to the door; attempts were also made to contact him via telephone. Police obtained a search warrant and arrested Young after finding him hiding in a bedroom closet, the report says.

Young has been charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.