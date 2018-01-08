Man's car stolen from Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 78-year-old man’s car was stolen Sunday afternoon from the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The man told police he parked his vehicle on the eastside of Dillard’s, near Bed Bath & Beyond, around 3 p.m. The car was secured with the victim’s wallet and cell phone inside, the report says. He returned to the parking lot at 5:00 p.m. where he discovered the car missing.

Police attempted to activate the car alarm using the man’s car keys in an attempt to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

The man was in possession of the keys and no one else has a key to the car, police say. The vehicle is described as a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina tags. There are no suspects at this time. Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

