Horry County Treasurer working to speed up registration and decal distribution

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Treasurer’s Office is working to speed up the process of getting your registration and decal after paying your vehicle tax, but there are a few things that come into play.

Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones said her office is working to make it so if you physically come to the office and pay your vehicle tax in person, the treasurer’s office will print your registration and decal right then and there for you for just $1.

Jones said the one-dollar cost is to make up for what it will cost the county to print and provide the documents. That charge will be placed on the vehicle tax notice ahead of time, according to Jones.

"I just think it'll be beneficial to the citizens. I mean, how many people do you talk to that love going to the DMV,” she said, “Also, it'll help the DMV, so they can get the business that the treasurer to order kind of thing that we don't handle like titling and different things like that when you purchase a new vehicle. So, it'll also help the lines for the DMV as well."

Jones said she signed a contract on Friday with the software company that will give the treasurer’s office the ability to print the documents. Now, they are just waiting on the Horry County Administrator to give them the okay to move forward.

Next, officials will go to the DMV to be trained on how to print the stickers. Then, Jones said they will have to go through a three-day test period, error-free, because the South Carolina DMV has specific guidelines. For example, Jones said if a printer jams when trying to print registration or a decal, officials won’t be able to try and print another one, so it’s important to be able to do this error-free.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught is working with the software side of things because he has a background in software and systems engineering. Rather than buying completely new printers, the treasurer’s office was able to find a way to make printing these documents possible and save money at the same time.

"We knew that we wanted to implement printing the tags in house, but it was a hassle to try to come up with a way to do it at the minimum cost,” Vaught said, “Like the treasurer says, we were able to do it just by adding drawers to printers, rather than buying special printers to do it. So, that saved us a whole bunch of money."

Jones said once the training and testing is done, she’s hoping this system will be up and running sometime in February.

