FIRST ALERT: Mild temperatures expected this week as Arctic cold moves out

A 78-year-old man’s car was stolen Sunday afternoon from the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.More >>
It’s cold this morning, but relief is in sight! Heading towards midday, we start to get into the 40s, the first time that's happened all year - or in over a week!More >>
The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester".More >>
NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
For the last five years, Chris Lequire’s built an igloo at his house. This one’s over 10-feet tall and 12-feet wide.More >>
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.More >>
