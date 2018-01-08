FIRST ALERT: Mild temperatures expected this week as Arctic cold moves out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s cold this morning, but relief is in sight! Heading towards midday, we start to get into the 40s, the first time that's happened all year - or in over a week! This is also when we could start to see any remaining ice melt. The temperatures continue to climb just above 50 along the coast. The clouds, however, may halt the thermometer from reaching 50 in the Pee Dee. Nevertheless, we should be much milder, at least into the mid-40s.

The warm up doesn't end there! Upper 50s arrive for highs are in play for Tuesday, and Wednesday will likely be into the 60s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

70s are possible by later Thursday and Friday, thanks to a surge of warm and moist air ahead of a cold front. This front causes the rain chances to go up starting Thursday into Friday and early Saturday.

The trends point at cooler weather into next weekend, but highs staying in the mid to upper 50s. No more Arctic cold in sight!

