Heavily involved house fire reported in Nichols, HCFR crews on scene

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue worked to to knock down a house fire in Nichols Sunday afternoon, according to HCFR.

The heavy involved house fire was at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene reported this to be a double wide mobile home.

No one was injured, according to HCFR. The Red Cross will be assisting three children and one adult. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Fair Bluff Fire Department assisted HCFR.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.