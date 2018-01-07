Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch.

The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments on Suggs Street.

39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.

Horry County Fire Rescue, The American Red Cross, Loris Public Works and Santee Cooper are all assisting.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.