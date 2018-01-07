HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people i - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people in Conway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and Conway Fire crews are working a motor vehicle accident with ejection, according to HCFR.

The accident is at 819 D Street. There is reportedly three people that have been ejected after a car over turned. Please avoid the area if possible.

