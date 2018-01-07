HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.

Many concerned residents have reached out to HCFR saying that they saw people on frozen ponds and they were worried for their safety. Lt. Chauncey Kelley explains there aren't any frozen ponds in Horry County that are safe for standing right now. Even though our area has seen a long and strong cold snap, it wasn't cold or long enough to freeze these ponds and lakes enough to hold someone's body weight. If you do fall through this thin ice, you could immediately get hypothermia.

"This ice is so thin it's breaking right away especially as temperatures start warming up. The water though is approximately 50 degrees this time of  year until the next few months which is cold weather. Hypothermia sets in in a very short amount of time. If you get wet or you're in the water you'll lose body heat 25 times faster than in the cold air. So within ten minutes you can start to lose coordination and be able to swim and functions like that. So if you don't have a life jacket or have enough protection you'll start getting hypothermic and can drown," said Lt. Chauncey.

If you do see someone in the water who needs help, do not go in after them. Immediately call 911.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Missing fisherman's girlfriend: "he loved everyone and they loved him back"

    Missing fisherman's girlfriend: "he loved everyone and they loved him back"

    Sunday, January 7 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-07 22:50:58 GMT
    A photo of the Addis Sylvester. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)A photo of the Addis Sylvester. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

    The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester". 

    More >>

    The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester". 

    More >>

  • Heavily involved house fire reported in Nichols, HCFR crews on scene

    Heavily involved house fire reported in Nichols, HCFR crews on scene

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-01-07 21:25:10 GMT
    Stock image. (Source: Raycom Media)Stock image. (Source: Raycom Media)

    NICHOLS, SC  (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

    NICHOLS, SC  (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

  • Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-07 20:30:38 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly