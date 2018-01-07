HCFR responds to house fire in Longs

The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.More >>
The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.More >>
While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.More >>
While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- It's another night of record low temperatures, but that didn't stop those with itch of cabin fever from finally getting out of the house on Saturday. Though the sun was shining bright, it wasn’t bringing the heat along with it. So, it seems as Old Man Winter isn't quite ready to leave beach just yet, but that didn't mean others weren't ready to escape the house for some fresh and brisk air. With temperatures barely above freezing you'd think the bea...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- It's another night of record low temperatures, but that didn't stop those with itch of cabin fever from finally getting out of the house on Saturday. Though the sun was shining bright, it wasn’t bringing the heat along with it. So, it seems as Old Man Winter isn't quite ready to leave beach just yet, but that didn't mean others weren't ready to escape the house for some fresh and brisk air. With temperatures barely above freezing you'd think the bea...More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in Longs, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene have reported a working fire at 3151 OJ Road, which is a single wide house trailer.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in Longs, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene have reported a working fire at 3151 OJ Road, which is a single wide house trailer.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore was shot and killed outside a club in Omaha, NE. He survived multiple overseas tours unscathed.More >>
Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore was shot and killed outside a club in Omaha, NE. He survived multiple overseas tours unscathed.More >>