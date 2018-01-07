HCFR responds to house fire in Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR responds to house fire in Longs

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Longs Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported a working fire at 3151 OJ Road, which is a single wide house trailer. A short time later, the fire was knocked down. There were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-07 20:30:38 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>

  • HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people in Conway

    HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people in Conway

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-01-07 20:22:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and Conway Fire crews are working a motor vehicle accident with ejection, according to HCFR. The accident is at 819 D Street. There is reportedly three people that have been ejected after a car over turned. Please avoid the area if possible. Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and Conway Fire crews are working a motor vehicle accident with ejection, according to HCFR. The accident is at 819 D Street. There is reportedly three people that have been ejected after a car over turned. Please avoid the area if possible. Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>

  • HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds

    HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-01-07 20:02:03 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.

    More >>

    While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly