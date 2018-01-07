HCFR responds to house fire in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Longs Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported a working fire at 3151 OJ Road, which is a single wide house trailer. A short time later, the fire was knocked down. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

@hcfirerescue responding to 3151 O J RD in the Longs Area for the report of a House Fire. First unit on location reporting a Working Fire in a Single Wide House Trailer. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 7, 2018

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.