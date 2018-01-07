LIST: Closings and cancellations due to cold temperatures

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The following schools and businesses have adjusted hours due to cold temperatures in our area.

Horry County Schools will operate on a two hour delay on Monday, January 8. All 240 and 246-day employees are to report at regular times and custodial employees will be notified by their supervisors. School buildings will open at their regular times to accommodate students who need to be dropped of by their parents.

The Georgetown County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule on Monday, January 8, 2018 for all students. Employees are to arrive at normal time. While the buses will operate on a delay, schools will be open at their regular times for students who need to be dropped off.

Florence County School District 3 will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday. Staff should report at normal time.

Florence County School Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8 for students and faculty.

The Marion County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8 for students and staff.

