LIST: Closings and cancellations due to cold temperatures - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LIST: Closings and cancellations due to cold temperatures

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
File image. (Source: WMBF News) File image. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The following schools and businesses have adjusted hours due to cold temperatures in our area.

Schools:

Horry County Schools will operate on a two hour delay on Monday, January 8. All 240 and 246-day employees are to report at regular times and custodial employees will be notified by their supervisors. School buildings will open at their regular times to accommodate students who need to be dropped of by their parents.

The Georgetown County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule on Monday, January 8, 2018 for all students. Employees are to arrive at normal time. While the buses will operate on a delay, schools will be open at their regular times for students who need to be dropped off.

Florence County School District 3 will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday. Staff should report at normal time. 

Florence County School Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8 for students and faculty. 

The Marion County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8 for students and staff.

Check this link for more information on closings and delays. 

If you have closing, cancellation or delay, you can submit it to news@wmbfnews.com

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Loris apartment complex evacuated after major water line break

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-07 20:30:38 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>

    The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.  

    More >>

  • HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people in Conway

    HCFR crews working accident with possible ejection of 3 people in Conway

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-01-07 20:22:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and Conway Fire crews are working a motor vehicle accident with ejection, according to HCFR. The accident is at 819 D Street. There is reportedly three people that have been ejected after a car over turned. Please avoid the area if possible. Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and Conway Fire crews are working a motor vehicle accident with ejection, according to HCFR. The accident is at 819 D Street. There is reportedly three people that have been ejected after a car over turned. Please avoid the area if possible. Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>

  • HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds

    HCFR warns to stay off frozen ponds

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-01-07 20:02:03 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.

    More >>

    While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly