Bond denied for two involved in Father's Day shooting on Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects in the Facebook Live Ocean Boulevard shooting faced a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

19-year-old Keyshawn Steele has been in custody in North Carolina for unrelated charges of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of marijuana, online records show. He was extradited to the Myrtle Beach area for the bond hearing.

He faces counts of six counts of attempted murder for his role in the Father’s Day weekend shooting. Bond was denied for all counts.

His brother, 20-year-old Tyrone Steele was also in custody in North Carolina and recently extradited to Myrtle Beach. He also faces 6 counts of attempted murder and was also denied bond.

The brothers are from North Carolina. Their parents were at the hearing and pleaded with the judge, stating the boys are not a flight risk, however, the judge disagreed before denying bond.

Keyshawn was once offered a scholarship to East Carolina University for physical therapy and stated at the hearing his one goal is to be able to go to school.

Their next court date is April 6, 2018.

