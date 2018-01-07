Brunswick County 16-year-old found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- It's another night of record low temperatures, but that didn't stop those with itch of cabin fever from finally getting out of the house on Saturday. Though the sun was shining bright, it wasn’t bringing the heat along with it. So, it seems as Old Man Winter isn't quite ready to leave beach just yet, but that didn't mean others weren't ready to escape the house for some fresh and brisk air. With temperatures barely above freezing you'd think the bea...