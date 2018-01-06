No injuries reported after 'heavily involved' house fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Loris Saturday night, according to tweets from HCFR.

The fire was reported at 1707 Hunters Trail in Loris. The fire was fully involved upon arrival, but was quickly contained.

No one is believed to be injured at this time, however, it is still an active incident. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.