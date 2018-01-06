One ejected from vehicle after accident in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One ejected from vehicle after accident in Conway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to an accident with ejection in Conway  Saturday night, according to Tweets from HCFR.

The accident happened at Oak Street Extension and Four Mile Road.

A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

