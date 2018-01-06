One ejected from vehicle after accident in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to an accident with ejection in Conway Saturday night, according to Tweets from HCFR.

The accident happened at Oak Street Extension and Four Mile Road.

A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

