Cabin fever starts kicking in around Myrtle Beach Boardwalk - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cabin fever starts kicking in around Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Iced over boardwalk in Myrtle Beach (WMBF News) Iced over boardwalk in Myrtle Beach (WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- It's another night of record low temperatures, but that didn't stop those with itch of cabin fever from finally getting out of the house on Saturday.

Though the sun was shining bright, it wasn’t bringing the heat along with it.

So, it seems as Old Man Winter isn't quite ready to leave beach just yet, but that didn't mean others weren't ready to escape the house for some fresh and brisk air.

With temperatures barely above freezing you'd think the beach would be the last place to find anyone in Myrtle Beach but surprisingly there were still a few beach goers.

“We just wanted to get out of the house for a bit and we thought it would be a little warmer here at the beach,” said Beverly Dailey.

It wasn't; the sights of flip-flops and swim suits was now a place for parkas and snow boots, no sun tan lotion required.

Enzo and his father just enjoyed getting out of the house.

Plus, with the colder temperatures still lingering, restaurants like Peaches Corner had just the fixing to warm up any customer that walked through their door.

And though the winter storm has created a lot of memories, most are just ready for warmer weather.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, warmer weather should be here as soon as Monday.

