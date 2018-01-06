Man tells rescue crews his friends were stuck in Myrtle Beach storm drain, no one found

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call about three people stuck in a storm drain Saturday night, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFR.

A man called 911 and told MBFR he had gotten himself out of the drain, but his friends were still stuck, Lt. Evans confirmed. MBFR reported, "after an extensive search of the area we were unable to locate any individuals in the drain pipe system."

The man was reportedly intoxicated.

Crews were working at 1103 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and Myrtle Beach Public Works all assisted Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue during the search.

