Man rescued from storm drain in Myrtle Beach, no additional people found

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue rescued one man from a storm drain Saturday night, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFR.

That person told MBFR there were three additional people in the drain, but MBFR reported, "after an extensive search of the area we were unable to locate any individuals in the drain pipe system."

Crews were working at 1103 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and Myrtle Beach Public Works all assisted Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue during the search.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.